Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The students of Wari High School blocked the road in front of Baldha Garden water pump in the city for an hour as one of their fellows was killed in a road crash on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Abir, an examinee of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination of Wari High School.
Sub-Inspector of Wari
Police Station Johir Hossain said when the student was standing in front of the water pump around 12 pm a speeding water tanker of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) hit him, killing him on the spot.
Police seized the water tanker and arrested its driver, said the SI.
After the accident, agitating fellow students blocked the road, halting vehicular movement in the area for one hour.




They returned to classes when police and school teachers assured them of justice regarding the death.    -UNB


