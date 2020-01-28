BPC rations diesel sales as stock depletes





"We asked the distributors to give customers half of their requirements," a senior official of BPC told the Daily Observer on Monday.

According to him the customers want to lift more or double the amount of fuel over their regular consumption…so we asked the distributors not to oblige them," the official added.

BPC sources said diesel is only available in the country for 7 to 8 days although it is a practice to store at least 60 days of fuel.

"There is no shortage of diesel or any fuel in the country, it is a misunderstanding between BPC and the distributors and the situation is under control," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told this correspondent on Monday evening without elaborating.

According to the BPC a diesel-carrying vessel is expected to anchor at Chittagong on January 29 (from Singapore). About 30,000 tonnes of diesel is being brought through this consignment which could only meet the demand for two days.

A total of 24 depots of Padma, Meghna, Jamuna and Eastern refineries are under BPC control. Presently, there is a diesel crisis in many depots of Meghna Petroleum Ltd in the country. Some fuel reserves are in the depot of Padma and Jamuna.

"The demand for diesel is being met by rationing in various depots in North Bengal," a senior official of Padma oil said.

Country's average demand of diesel is 14,416 tonnes per day. However, demand for diesel differs in winter and summer. The country needs around 20,000 tonnes of diesel for irrigation during winter.

According to sources in Energy Ministry, only 1 lakh 78 thousand 717 tonnes of diesel is stored in various depots in the country. However, a resale or 'deadstock' is there in BPC through which it could be able to meet 7 or 8 days demand.

A senior official of BPC said some more ships with diesel are expected to arrive at the port in February. There will be no crisis during the diesel season in February.

"This crisis is an outcome of the lack of regular import. Earlier, the government imported fuel two times in a year but we have witnessed that it is not happening for the last few years, as we are planning to open the fuel market to the private sector," a senior official of the Energy Ministry preferring anonymity said.















