Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
latest Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
Help expats return home, PM to BD mission in China 

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the Foreign Ministry to start talks with the Chinese government to bring back Bangladeshi nationals willing to return home in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in China.
"Our main purpose is the safety of our citizens," State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said in a Facebook post on Monday.
 The government will make all arrangements to bring back its citizens as per the directive, he said and added, "We've started discussions with the Chinese government in this regard."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Mission in China has taken up precautionary measures on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Ministry suggested the students may contact a hotline number at Bangladesh Embassy: +(86)17801116005. Moreover, Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Bangladeshi students and researchers in Wuhan. The Embassy has established contacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in case emergency support is sought by the expatriates in Wuhan. Officials at the Embassy have been maintaining day to day contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China with regard to the safety of Bangladesh expatriates in China.
The State Minister for Foreign Affairs said, "It (return) will be decided through discussion with local administration in China and with their consent on how this will be done, he said.
 A primary directive will be issued to prepare a list of citizens who are willing to return.
Coronavirus has caused at least 80 deaths so far while China confirmed 2,744 cases as on Sunday midnight. The disease has spread to other countries as well.
Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, is at the centre of the outbreak. Wuhan is in lockdown and China has imposed travel ban on a number of other cities.




At least 44 cases have been confirmed outside China but there have been no deaths outside China.
Coronavirus causes a severe acute respiratory infection but there is no specific cure or vaccine. Most of the deaths have been of elderly people or those with pre-existing respiratory problems.
 There are about 300 to 400 Bangladeshi students in Wuhan, according to the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.


