Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
Sister, neighbour testify in court

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

Sister   Farzana Yasmin and neighbour Farhad Husain gave statements before the trial court on Monday in a case filed over the killing of Samia Afrin Saima after rape in the city's Wari.
Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 recorded the statements of the two prosecution witnesses and fixed February 3 for producing the rest of the witnesses.
On November 5 in 2019, Mohammad Arjun, investigation officer of the case and inspector of the Detective Branch, submitted the charge sheet against the lone accused Harun-or-Rashid.




Saima, younger daughter of Abdus Salam, was found dead in a flat on the 8th floor of a building at Wari on July 5.
 According to the family, Saima came out of their flat located on the 6th floor of the building for going to their neighbour's flat to play with her friends.
 Later, she was found dead at the kitchen of a flat on the 8th floor which basically remained locked all the time. The autopsy report said that the girl was raped before murder.



