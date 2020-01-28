Carrying of licensed firearms prohibited from Jan 30 to Feb 3





The announcement was made in a press release by the political wing of the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Monday.

"The licensed firearm holders have been asked to refrain from carrying or showing their firearms from 6:00am on January 30 to midnight February 3." The licenced firearms holders have been ordered to follow the policy strictly.

"The government will take legal actions against the violator of this government order," the statement said. It said the order was issued in line with the Arms Act 1878 to ensure 'free, fair and peaceful' polls.

Legal actions would be taken against the offenders, the statement added.



















