Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
latest Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures      
Home Miscellaneous

DSCC Polls

JP’s mayoral aspirant promises no tax hike

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The current household taxes of Dhaka South City Corporation would not be increased if elected mayor in the DSCC polls, said Jatiya Party (JP) mayor candidate Saifuddin Ahmed Milon.
He made the promise while announcing his election manifesto at a press conference held at Kakrail's party office in the capital on Monday.
Milon said, "If elected, I will find alternative income sources for development work in DSCC and the taxes DSCC residents would not be increased."
Explaining his pledges, he assured that he would ensure to traffic free and clean Dhaka.
Milon presented a 17-pledge manifesto which includes ensuring access to gas, electricity and water, mitigating water logging, establishing a safe and drug free society, freeing Dhaka from mosquitoes, protecting resident's interests, and free rivers rivers and pavements from occupiers.
The JP candidate announced he would not take salary from the city corporation if elected and said he would adopt a twenty year long master plan onward.
When asked, how he would improve the capital's worsening traffic situation where previous mayors have failed to do so, he said, "There is no alternative to widening our roads and this is evident from the development history of our neighbouring countries."
 
He also said he wants to take measures to clean Old Dhaka's Buriganga River and build riverside restaurants and hotels. Milon believes that this will be a great source of earnings for the city corporation. "I have other plans as well, but those can be only be ensured after consulting with urban specialists for sustainable development of the city."
 
When asked about facing obstructions during campaign, Milon said, "I did face some problems but those were isolated incidents and nothing serious to file a complaint about."

Replying to a query, he said, "There is no chance of me withdrawing from the election this time."

When asked about EVMs, Milon said, "Despite being a candidate I know nothing about EVMs. But I believe this will help towards a fair election. Hopefully this year's election will be fair and there will be a three way fight."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sister, neighbour testify in court
Carrying of licensed firearms prohibited from Jan 30 to Feb 3
JP’s mayoral aspirant promises no tax hike
Restriction on vehicular movement on Feb 1
93,000 BD workers staying abroad with expired visas: FM
SC clears way for implementing 9th Wage Board award for journos
Foreign Office says is in contact with BD students in China
Child dies in Kurigram as north shivers in cold wave


Latest News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft