JP’s mayoral aspirant promises no tax hike





He made the promise while announcing his election manifesto at a press conference held at Kakrail's party office in the capital on Monday.

Milon said, "If elected, I will find alternative income sources for development work in DSCC and the taxes DSCC residents would not be increased."

Explaining his pledges, he assured that he would ensure to traffic free and clean Dhaka.

Milon presented a 17-pledge manifesto which includes ensuring access to gas, electricity and water, mitigating water logging, establishing a safe and drug free society, freeing Dhaka from mosquitoes, protecting resident's interests, and free rivers rivers and pavements from occupiers.

The JP candidate announced he would not take salary from the city corporation if elected and said he would adopt a twenty year long master plan onward.

When asked, how he would improve the capital's worsening traffic situation where previous mayors have failed to do so, he said, "There is no alternative to widening our roads and this is evident from the development history of our neighbouring countries."



He also said he wants to take measures to clean Old Dhaka's Buriganga River and build riverside restaurants and hotels. Milon believes that this will be a great source of earnings for the city corporation. "I have other plans as well, but those can be only be ensured after consulting with urban specialists for sustainable development of the city."



When asked about facing obstructions during campaign, Milon said, "I did face some problems but those were isolated incidents and nothing serious to file a complaint about."



Replying to a query, he said, "There is no chance of me withdrawing from the election this time."



When asked about EVMs, Milon said, "Despite being a candidate I know nothing about EVMs. But I believe this will help towards a fair election. Hopefully this year's election will be fair and there will be a three way fight."















