Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
Restriction on vehicular movement on Feb 1

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry on Monday in a circular imposed a restriction on vehicular movement during Dhaka City Corporation elections on February 1.
The restrictions will stay in effect from 12:01am to 6:00pm of February 1, according to the circular.
 Auto-rickshaws, taxi cabs, microbuses, SUVs, pickup trucks, cars, buses, trucks and other motor-run vehicles will come under the purview of the restriction.  
The ministry also imposed restriction on the movement of motorcycles from midnight of January 30 to 6am on February 2.
Candidates, their agents, local and foreign election observers with approvals from the returning officers will not come under the purview of the ban.
Apart from the above, ambulances, vehicles of election officials, law enforcement agencies, fire service, electricity, gas and telecom service providers will also be allowed on the road.


