Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
Home Sports

Bold Zimbabwe attack on opening day against Sri Lanka

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HARARE, JAN 27: Some brave, attacking batting from Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams gave Zimbabwe the upper hand on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Monday, as they reached 214 for four at tea.
After the early losses of Prince Masvaure and Craig Ervine, Taylor counter-attacked boldly, hitting 10 fours and one six over long-off from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in a run-a-ball 62.
Taylor scored the lion's share of the runs in a 65-run partnership with opener Kevin Kasuza who played in spite of being 'substituted' for the second innings in last week's first Test after being hit on the head while fielding at short leg.
Kasuza batted through the morning before losing his off-stump to Suranga Lakmal for 38.
Lakmal, who bowled superbly in the first Test, produced another fine delivery to remove Taylor, nipping one back to peg him leg before.
Zimbabwe captain Williams backed up his decision to bat first after winning the toss by reaching 36 from just 36 balls. He slowed slightly to reach his third Test half-century and was 57 not out from 71 balls at tea, having hit five fours and two sixes.
He shared an unbroken partnership of 81 with Sikander Raza who was 30 not out at tea.
Sri Lanka began the day well with Lahiru Kumara finding the edge of Masvaure's bat for nine before Irvine nudged Dhananjaya de Silva to short-leg where Oshada Fernando snapped up a sharp catch.




Zimbabwe made two changes to the side that lost the first Test by 10 wickets at the same venue last week.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid go top with gritty win over Valladolid
Liverpool held at Shrewsbury as ManU, ManC cruise in FA Cup
World mourns basketball legend Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash
Stokes and Wood lead England push for victory in final Test
Bold Zimbabwe attack on opening day against Sri Lanka
Titas Club, PDB reach semifinal in Premier Div. Volleyball
Faridpur Police Lines HS beat Patuakhali Jubilee HS in tiebreaker
All set to start BCL from Jan 31


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft