Titas Club, PDB reach semifinal in Premier Div. Volleyball

Defending champions Titas Club and Power Development Board (PDB), moved to the semifinal of the Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League eliminating their respective rivals held on Monday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium

in the city.

Both the semifinals will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at the same venue.

In the day's last league matches, Titas Club beat Bangladesh Police Sporting Club while PDB defeated Wari Club, both by 3-0 set points.

Earlier, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police SC confirmed their spot of semifinals. -BSS







