Faridpur Police Lines HS beat Patuakhali Jubilee HS in tiebreaker





The match was locked in a goalless draw at the Sheikh Jamal Stadium in Faridpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur and President of Faridpur District Sports Association (DSA) Atul Sarker inaugurated the meet as the Chief Guest.

Eight schools are going to participate in the Faridpur Zone competition, said Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) in a press release Monday.

A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna are taking part in the first phase of the competition.

Top two teams from each of the zone will be entitled to play in the final round scheduled to be held in February in Dhaka.

Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF. -UNB

















