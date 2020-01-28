Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:25 AM
Bangladesh-Pakistan T20 series

Tigers return home with empty hand as 3rd match abandon

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Pakistan's cricketers pose for a photograph with a winning trophy on the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 27, 2020. - The third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled on January 27 because of bad weather in Lahore, giving the home side a 2-0 series victory. photo: AFP

The last of the three-match bilateral T20i series between Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned due to heavy downpour. The match was scheduled to commence at 3:00pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium but incessant shower at Lahore didn't allow to roll a ball on the pitch.
It was calculated that the game will started losing overs after 3:30pm but the match was called off at 5:00pm (BST) without inspection.
Pakistan therefore, clinched the series 2-0 and retained the top position on the ICC Ranking table. Bangladesh are also stayed at previous seat but losing one rating point. Before commencing the series, they had been bagging 227 rating points but after the series, Bangladesh have 226 points.
Cricketers of Bangladesh returned home yesterday night with no time to spare after the declaration of abandonment came.
Mahmudullah led Bangladesh T20i team travelled to Pakistan on January 22 to play a three-match T20i series with hosts. Guests lost the starter of the series by five wickets on January 24 and succumbed by nine wickets in the penultimate clash of the series to slip the title.




Bangladesh Test side will travel Pakistan next week to play the 1st of the two-match series of the World Test Championship. They will make the 3rd trip of the year to Pakistan in April to play the other Test and one-off ODI series.




