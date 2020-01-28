Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:25 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Campaigning or making noise?

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020

Dear Sir

The city poll is less than a week remaining; it is no surprise that the electioneering for Dhaka north and south city corporations is at full swing now. While I understand that activities such as meetings, putting up posters, promotion of candidates over the mike, pamphlet distribution are among the many prerequisites prior to an election.

However, it is the Election Commission's responsibility to make sure that such undertakings do not hamper the citizens peace and the city at large.

The amount of posters and banners has covered many of the streets in residential areas, if not all. Now is also the time when the candidates are preparing for their SSC examinations. Though the government deferred the SSC and its equivalent examinations following the announcement of the new date for elections, the chaos that results from the ongoing campaigns is taking a toll on the students and hindering concentration during their studies. I hope the concerned authorities take such matters into serious consideration.





Sabbir Ahmed
Over mail



