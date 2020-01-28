Emirates waives rebooking, cancellation fee for China flights





The waiver will be applicable on tickets issued on or before January 24.

"We can confirm that the Dubai health authorities are screening passengers and crew who arrive on Emirates' flights from China, which includes our flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. We are in close contact with all relevant UAE and Chinese regulatory authorities, and are complying with their directives and guidance," the airline said in the statement.

No coronavirus cases in UAE: Health minister

"We are also closely monitoring and implementing the guidance of the World Health Organisation, which currently does not advise any restrictions on travel. Our crew members are highly trained and will follow standard operating procedures to manage any suspected cases on board," the airline said.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways also waived rebooking and cancellation fees for tickets to and from mainland China in response to outbreak of the coronavirus. Over 2,000 people globally have been infected with a new coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China, where 56 people have died from the disease.

Emirates said passengers travelling to/from Wuhan/Shanghai/Beijing/ Guangzhou with tickets issued on or before January 24 will receive a waiver of re-booking fees and refund charges in the following instances:

For travel to/from Wuhan via Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou between January 23 to February 23:

* Customers may change their bookings up to seven days from their booked travel date.

* Customers have the option to reroute up to seven days from their booked travel date.

* Customers may request a refund if they no longer wish to travel to/from Wuhan for travel dates January 23, 2020 until February 23, 2020.

For travel to/from Shanghai/Beijing/Guangzhou between January 24 to February 29:

* Customers may change their bookings up to seven days from their booked travel date.

* Customers have the option to reroute up to seven days from their booked travel date

* Customers may request a refund if they no longer wish to travel to/from Shanghai/ Beijing/Guangzhou for travel dates January 24, 2020 until February 6, 2020. -Khaleej Times















