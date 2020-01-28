

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania presiding over a review meeting of the Divisional General Managers (GMs) in the Board room of the bank's Head Office on Sunday. Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Md. Afzal Karim, Shirin Akhter and Md. Kaisul Haque, All the GMs including concerned Head of Departments of Head Office were also present there. Managing Director emphasized on successful implementation of all programmes taken by BKB on the occasion of "Mujib Barsha" and to reduce classified loan at a minimum level under BRPD-5 Circular issued by Bangladesh Bank as well as gave importance on achieving all the targets set for the current fiscal to turn every branch of the bank into a profitable Branch. photo: Bank