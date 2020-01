MBL Managing Director and CEO Mati Ul Hasan







Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) Mati Ul Hasan and Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) Principal Javed Tariq flanked by 47 participating officers from different branches of the bank, pose at a daylong workshop on 'Profiling Customers KYC, TP and Risk Grading to prevent bank from fraudulent activities' at MBTI in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Bank