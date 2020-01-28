Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:24 AM
Home Business

Kuwait could need $180b in financing over next 6 years: IMF

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

DUBAI, Jan 27: The International Monetary Fund estimates that Kuwait's financing needs will amount to some $180 billion over the next six years given the Gulf state's "modest" fiscal measures and expectations of lower oil prices.
Kuwait said earlier this month it expects a budget deficit of 9.2 billion dinars ($30.31 billion) in the fiscal year starting on April 1, a deficit increase of 19per cent compared to the previous year.
"Subdued oil prices and output are weighing on near-term growth prospects and external and fiscal balances," the Washington-based international crisis lender said in a statement describing its preliminary findings at the end of an official visit to the country.
"The recent run-up in spending has worsened the fiscal position and eroded liquid buffers. Without a course correction, the fiscal and financing challenges would intensify and the window of opportunity to proceed at a measured pace would narrow."
A major oil exporter, Kuwait was among the most resilient economies in the region when oil prices sank in 2014-2015 thanks to low debt and large financial assets.
But it has not tapped global debt markets since its debut $8 billion debt sale in 2017, because parliament has yet to pass a law that would allow it to raise its debt ceiling and to issue debt with longer maturities.
That has raised concerns among analysts that its wealth fund General Reserve Fund (GRF), managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), might be depleted over the next few years to cover Kuwait's deficits.
The IMF expects Kuwait's consolidated fiscal balance to turn from a 5.5per cent of gross domestic product surplus in 2019 to a deficit of a similar magnitude in 2025, which would lead to financing needs of some $180 billion over the next six years.
It estimated KIA's assets surpassed 410per cent of GDP by the end of last year, as one of its funds continued to receive mandatory transfers from the government and created strong returns on its assets.
"However, the continued drawdown from the GRF for fiscal financing reduced its estimated total and liquid balances to 56 and 24 per cent of GDP by June 2019," the IMF said, adding it expected GRF's "readily available" assets to be exhausted in less than two years, without recourse to other funding sources.
"Borrowing would help reduce drawdowns from the GRF allowing it to last longer," it said.
"Assuming no legal restriction on borrowing, to finance the remaining gap, government debt would have to rise to over 70 per cent of GDP in 2025 from 15 per cent in 2019" - borrowing activities that the fund said would be "unprecedented."
Growth in Kuwait's non-oil sector had strengthened in 2019 but lower oil prices and output cuts weighed on its oil sector, resulting in overall economic growth of about 0.7per cent in 2019, down from a 1.2per cent growth in 2018, said the Fund.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE tech ambitions tarnished by internet restrictions
New Delhi to sell full stake in debt-ridden Air India
Emirates waives rebooking, cancellation fee for China flights
‘India’s Jan palm oil imports from Malaysia could hit 9 yrs low’
Yuan, commodity-linked currencies dive on Chinese virus
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman (
BKB Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania presiding over a review meeting
MBL Managing Director and CEO Mati Ul Hasan


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft