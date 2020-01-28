

Meghna Bank Ltd IT Head Hasanur Rahman exchanging documents with IZAPY Founder Dr. Srini Balasubramanian and Star Computer Systems Ltd CEO Rezwana Khan, in presence of Meghna Bank Managing Director and CEO Adil Islam and other senior officials of both sides, at a signing ceremony in Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, Meghna Bank partnered with IZAPY Cyber Security Venture, Singapore and Star Computer Systems Ltd for cyber security assessment and remedies, which will ensure security and safety of banking system.