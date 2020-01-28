

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL) CEO Rajesh Surana and Borak Real Estate Limited (BRSL) CEO Commodore Bipan Kumar Saha exchanging documents after signing a strategic partnership agreement on behalf of their respective enterprises while Unique Group Managing Director Mohammad Noor Ali, LHBL Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan and Unique Hotel & Resort CEO Md. Shakhawat Hossain look on at The Westin, Dhaka on Sunday. Under the agreement Borak Real Estate Limited, a sister concern of Unique Group will use the two premium cement brands Supercrete and Holcim in their ongoing and upcoming projects.