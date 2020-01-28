Zahedul new VP of KTIA



Md. Zahedul Hoque

He will serve as the Vice-President in the Executive Council of the organisation for the term of 2020-2021, according to a press release.

Zahedul Hoque is the Ex Director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He is the Proprietor of M/S Zahed Brothers and Director of M/S Noor Oil and Food Products Ltd. and M/S Arafat Limited.

Hoque was born in a Muslim family of West Shakpura, Boalkhali, Chattogram.









He did his Bachelors of Business Administration in 1992 from Northeast Lousiana University, USA.





