Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:24 AM
Home Business

Zahedul new VP of KTIA

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Md. Zahedul Hoque

Standard Bank Ltd Vice Chairman and businessman Md. Zahedul  Hoque has been elected as Vice President of Khatungonj Trade and Industries Association (KTIA), the top commercial organisation of country's largest wholesale market Chaktai- Khatungonj, Chattogram.  
He will serve as the Vice-President in the Executive Council of the organisation for the term of 2020-2021, according to a press release.
Zahedul Hoque is the Ex Director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He is the Proprietor of M/S Zahed Brothers and Director of M/S Noor Oil and Food Products Ltd. and M/S Arafat Limited.
Hoque was born in a Muslim family of West Shakpura, Boalkhali, Chattogram.




He did his Bachelors of Business Administration in 1992 from Northeast Lousiana University, USA.


