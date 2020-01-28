Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Home Business

China's transport industry posts robust growth in 2019

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Jan 27: China's transport sector registered robust development in 2019, reporting expanded size and improved structure, data from the country's transport regulator showed.
The country's fixed-asset investment in the sector is estimated to rise 2.2 per cent year on year to 3.22 trillion yuan (about 468 billion US dollars) after deducting price factors, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).
Investment in road and waterway transport climbed 2.6 per cent year on year to an estimated total of 2.32 trillion yuan, surpassing the 1.8 trillion yuan as planned for the year.
It is estimated that annual cargo volume stood at 53.4 billion tonnes, registering a 5.5-per cent yearly growth. Road cargo freight expanded 5.1 per cent year on year, while those transported via waterway and highway up 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.
Commercial passenger traffic recorded an estimated total of 17.6 billion trips, 1.9 per cent lower than one year earlier, narrowing the decline by 1.1 per centage points from 2018.
The structure of the sub-sector improved in 2019, with rail and civil aviation passenger capacity posting strong growth and passenger car trips via highway up 8.8 per cent. Road and waterway passenger volume decreased 4.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.    -Xinhua


