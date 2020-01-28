Stocks, oil hit by China virus fears, safe havens gain





The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. Some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic.

The MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.42per cent to its lowest since Jan. 13.

In Europe, stock markets slumped at the start of trading, tracking their counterparts in Asia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4per cent to its lowest level since Jan. 14.

Shares of mining companies .SXPP slumped 3.1per cent, dragged down by their exposure to China, the biggest decline among the major European subsectors.

"The coronavirus is an economic and financial shock. The extent of that shock still needs to be assessed, but it could provide the spark for an arguably long-overdue adjustment in the capital markets," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Securities, told clients.









In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average .N225 slid 2.0per cent, the biggest one-day fall in five months. A Tokyo-listed China proxy, ChinaAMC CSI 300 index ETF (1575.T), fell 2.2per cent. Many markets in Asia were closed for the lunar new year holiday.

US S&P 500 mini futures ESc1 were last down 0.9per cent, after falling 1.3per cent in early Asian trade. The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday. Nearly 2,800 people globally have been infected and 81 in China killed by the disease. -Reuters



LONDON, Jan 27: World shares fell to their lowest in two weeks on Monday as worries grew about the economic impact of China's spreading coronavirus with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as Japanese yen and Treasury notes.The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. Some health experts questioned whether China can contain the epidemic.The MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.42per cent to its lowest since Jan. 13.In Europe, stock markets slumped at the start of trading, tracking their counterparts in Asia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4per cent to its lowest level since Jan. 14.Shares of mining companies .SXPP slumped 3.1per cent, dragged down by their exposure to China, the biggest decline among the major European subsectors."The coronavirus is an economic and financial shock. The extent of that shock still needs to be assessed, but it could provide the spark for an arguably long-overdue adjustment in the capital markets," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Securities, told clients.In Asia, Japan's Nikkei average .N225 slid 2.0per cent, the biggest one-day fall in five months. A Tokyo-listed China proxy, ChinaAMC CSI 300 index ETF (1575.T), fell 2.2per cent. Many markets in Asia were closed for the lunar new year holiday.US S&P 500 mini futures ESc1 were last down 0.9per cent, after falling 1.3per cent in early Asian trade. The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday. Nearly 2,800 people globally have been infected and 81 in China killed by the disease. -Reuters