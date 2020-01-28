Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Survey suggests US labour market may have peaked

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Jan 27: There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment for the first time in a decade, a survey showed on Monday, the latest suggestion that the labor market has likely peaked and job growth could slow this year.
The findings of the National Association for Business Economics' (NABE) fourth-quarter business conditions survey followed on the heels of a government report this month showing job openings falling by the most in more than four years in November.
"For the first time in a decade, there are as many respondents reporting decreases as increases in employment at their firms than in the previous three months," said NABE Business Conditions Survey Chair Megan Greene.
"However, this may have been due to difficulty finding workers rather than a pullback in demand."
The survey is based on the responses of 97 NABE members on business conditions in their companies or industries. It was conducted between Dec. 23 and Jan 8. and reflects conditions in the fourth quarter and the near-term outlook.




According to the survey, the declines in employment were in the services, goods-producing and transportation, utilities, information, and communications industries. There were gains in employment in the finance, insurance, and real estate sectors.    -Reuters


