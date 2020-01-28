DITF to close on February 3 delayed by one day





The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting between commerce minister and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) in response to request by businessmen and other stakeholders, an official of commerce ministry said.

Meanwhile, the International Trade Fair remained closed on January 17 marking the countdown to the 100th birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that began on that day.

Avijit Chowdhury, director general of EPB, said a notice allowing the extension of duration of the fair has been dispatched to all organizations participating in the fair.

The sources said the Dhaka City Corporation election is on February 1. Because of this, the fair will be closed on January 31 and February 1.

They said, "The closing ceremony of the fair will be held on the evening of February 3. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. We are now sending the letter to the EPB. "

He said the business is facing serious losses this year due to city election campaign. That is why time extension has been requested. Traders have requested to extend the time of the fair originally by eight days.





















