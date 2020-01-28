Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Home Business

Bourses halt 3-day gaining streak on profit booking

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Bourses halted a three-day gaining streak on Monday as the indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 35.18 points or 0.77 per cent to 4,493, after adding 120 points in the past three sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also declined 4.62 points to t 1,541 and the DSE Shariah Index also lost 3.50 points to close at 1,031.
Turnover ended at Tk 4.04 billion, which was 2.42 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 4.14 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainer, as out of 354 issues traded, 255 closed lower, 66 ended higher and 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 122,288 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 130.69 million securities.
The market capitalisation of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,442 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,454 billion in the previous session.
LafargeHolcim kept its dominance in the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 351 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, BATBC and SK Trims & Industries,
Northern Jute Manufacturing Company was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 8.27 per cent while Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills was the day's worst loser, shedding 9.72 per cent.
The CSE with its CSE All Share Price Index CASPI declined 136 points to settle at 13,656 and the Selective Categories Index CSCX lost 84 points to finish at 8,281.




The gainers as 177 issues closed lower, 48 ended higher and 22 remained unchanged. The port city bourse traded 6.23 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 126 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

