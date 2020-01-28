Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Sterling steadies ahead of knife-edge BoE rate decision

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Jan 27: Britain's pound was broadly steady on Monday ahead of a key Bank of England interest-rate decision later this week that many analysts see as too close to call.
While weak economic data and dovish comments from BoE policymakers have fuelled speculation that the central bank could cut rates as its Jan. 30 policy meeting, upbeat economic numbers in recent days have cast doubt on that view.
For instance, Friday's early readings of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed Britain's vast services sector returned to growth in January for the first time since August, while a downturn in manufacturing eased. In early Monday trade, sterling was steady at $1.3077, holding below a more than two-week high touched briefly on Friday at $1.3180.
Against the euro, sterling hovered at 84.38 pence - a touch softer on the day.
"This (BoE) meeting follows a run of fairly weak economic data over the last few weeks but with last week's strong employment data and better than expected flash PMIs confusing the picture," said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.    -Reuters


