26.37 pc ADP implemented in current fiscal: Mannan



Planning Minister Abdul Mannan

The minister was replying to a starred question raised by treasury bench member Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Noting that the ADP execution rate in the last fiscal (2018-19) was 94.36 percent with an expenditure of Taka 166653.30 crore out of total allocation Taka 176619.71 crore, Mannan said tremendous development activities that are being conducted across the country under the present government has been reflected in the ADP execution.















Planning Minister Abdul Mannan on Monday informed the parliament that in the current fiscal year (FY) 26.37 percent of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been implemented so far with an overall expenditure of Taka 56718.57 crore.The minister was replying to a starred question raised by treasury bench member Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.Noting that the ADP execution rate in the last fiscal (2018-19) was 94.36 percent with an expenditure of Taka 166653.30 crore out of total allocation Taka 176619.71 crore, Mannan said tremendous development activities that are being conducted across the country under the present government has been reflected in the ADP execution.