11 companies receive ISO certificates





BSTI Director General Md Muazzem Hossain handed over the certificates to the representatives of the organisations at the BSTI headquarters in the city on Moday, said a press release.

The organisations are Ms Sarah Resort Limited, Ms Quality Calibration Solution Private Limited, Power Bangladesh Private Limited, Apex Metal Industries, Building Care Technology Limited, Industrial Engineering Solutions Limited, BD Foods Limited, Emami Bangladesh Limited, Fulkoli Bread and Biscuit Limited, Deshbandhu Food and Beverage Limited and Baby Nutrition Limited.

Among others, Manager (administration) of the BD Foods Limited Rahamat Ullah and Deputy General Manager of the Desh Bandhu Food and Bevarage Limited Mohammad Maruf Hossain spoke on the occasion.















