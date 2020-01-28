Two-day Bangladesh Dev Forum starts in city tomorrow





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the program where representatives of development partners like World Bank, Asian Bank, JICA and the government policy makers are likely to take part in the deliberations.

Senior Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) Monowar Hossain made the disclosure of the event at a press conference at ERD on Monday. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will chair the inauguration where a total of 40 to 50 participants including representatives of the country's development partners will speak.

The ERD secretary said the forum is going to be held at a time when Bangladesh is at a moving at te higher trajectory of development and preparing to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheik Mujibur Rahman in 2020.

He said the forum will provide an platform for assessing the progress made in implementing the 7th Five year Action Plan while steps have been initiated for formulating the 8th Five year action plan.

The ERD secretary said the forum will provide an opportunity for a wide-ranging consultation for formulating the upcoming 8th five year plan. The senior official said this year's forum will focus its attention on attaining sustainable development goals and proper implementation of the eighth five year plan.

He said "Once we used to focus and asses the fund requirements in Paris consortium meeting but we have changed the strategy and now hosting such forum in our own country." We have also changed our strategy of how to seek and identify our demands.

"We have decided to undertake our own initiative and this happens after every two years", he said and added, "We are getting a lot of response through this development forum in implementing SDG."









He said once Bangladesh will become a developing nation, there will be no problem of getting funds at low costs. Still Bangladesh needs at least 33-35 of its total required funds from development partners, he said adding we have enough pledges to meet the demands.





