Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Home Business

Two-day Bangladesh Dev Forum starts in city tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

A tow day Bangladesh Development Forum-2020 starts tomorrow (Wednesday) at the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to highlight the formulation 8th Five Year Plan and devise ways and means to achieve 'Effective Partnership for Sustainable Development'.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the program where representatives of  development partners like World Bank, Asian Bank, JICA and the government policy makers are likely to take part in the deliberations.  
Senior Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) Monowar Hossain made the disclosure of            the event at a press conference at ERD on Monday.  Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will chair the inauguration where a total of 40 to 50 participants including representatives of the country's development partners will speak.
The ERD secretary said the forum is going to be held at a time when Bangladesh is at a moving at te higher trajectory of development and preparing to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Sheik Mujibur Rahman in 2020.
He said the forum will provide an platform for assessing the progress made in implementing the           7th Five year Action Plan while steps have been initiated for formulating the 8th Five year action plan.
The ERD secretary said the forum will provide an opportunity for a wide-ranging consultation for formulating the upcoming 8th five year plan. The senior official said this year's forum will focus its attention on attaining sustainable development goals and proper implementation of the eighth five    year plan.
He said "Once we used to focus and asses the fund requirements in Paris consortium meeting but we have changed the strategy and now hosting such forum in our own country." We have also changed our strategy of how to seek and identify our demands.
"We have decided to undertake our own initiative and this happens after every two years", he said and added, "We are getting a lot of response through this development forum in implementing SDG."




He said once Bangladesh will become a developing nation, there will be no problem of getting funds at low costs. Still Bangladesh needs at least 33-35 of its total required funds from development partners, he said adding we have enough pledges to meet the demands.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE tech ambitions tarnished by internet restrictions
New Delhi to sell full stake in debt-ridden Air India
Emirates waives rebooking, cancellation fee for China flights
‘India’s Jan palm oil imports from Malaysia could hit 9 yrs low’
Yuan, commodity-linked currencies dive on Chinese virus
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman (
BKB Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania presiding over a review meeting
MBL Managing Director and CEO Mati Ul Hasan


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft