BD businesses seek overseas investment opportunities





Investment abroad needs Bangladesh Bank's authorization even it involves a small amount like US$100 while one can carry up to $12,000 for vacationing outside the country.

Businessmen are demanding easier procedure for overseas investment now being held under strict control. It is prohibiting or highly discouraging for business houses vying to set up industries or expand business abroad.

Recently the government is allowing such investments only in selective cases under strict monitoring. Seven business houses have been so far permitted to invest abroad since 2013 as per the central bank's foreign exchange investment department.

These investments were permitted under specific conditions such as the companies or the business houses must bring back profits while prohibiting them from money laundering. Overseas investment by Bangladeshi companies is still highly controlled fearing money laundering while most countries allow their businessmen to make overseas investment freely.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson sand Executive Director Md Serajul Islam acknowledged the issue as open to question. But in his view it can't be open up in our situation now for bigger national interest.

He said, "Everyone has to get central bank's authorization before investing abroad, no matter how small is the amount. Without the central bank's knowledge putting money abroad is considered money laundering."

ON question how then a traveler is allowed to carry up to $12,000, he said the two can't be treated on same footing. "We provide various facilities to entrepreneurs for domestic investment and trying to get more foreign direct investment. We want to discourage outflow."

According to the bank's data, ACI Limited had to even get Bangladesh Bank's permission to invest $100 in the United States, which is just around Tk 8,400. He said it highlights control over outflow in foreign currency.

Similarly Spectrum Engineering- an information tech company-had to take permission for investment in foreign currency for $10,500 in Singapore dollar for partnering in a business. It was roughly around Tk 636,000.

Despite the fact several big business houses were allowed so far to set up business or acquire business partnership abroad. But the procedural difficulties are not becoming easy.









An official at Bangladesh Bank claiming anonymity said: "Many countries do not allow investors to take part in tenders if the money is not transferred legally. Because of this, entrepreneurs get authorization even it involves a small amount."





