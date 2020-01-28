Video
Home Business

Succour To 133 Sick Rmg Factories

Govt takes initiative to relieve Tk 650 crore liabilities

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Women at work at a sick garment factory near Dhaka.

The government has taken an initiative to relieve 133 sick and closed garment industries of Tk 649.74 crore liability that they are indebted to 21 state-owned and private commercial banks.
These garment factories are failing to return to normal functioning or even to permanently close with huge loans.
Following a recent decision by finance ministry, Bangladesh Bank on January 9 asked the respective banks to provide information on their debt to 133 sick garments industries within five working days.
The central bank also sought the banks' opinions on the finance ministry's initiative; sources said adding the banks have already submitted the required information to the central bank.
The 21 banks include Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank, BASIC Bank, Pubali Bank, Uttara Bank, Mercantile Bank, Exim Bank, National Bank, Prime Bank, IFIC Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Al Arafah Islami Bank, The City Bank, SIBL, Southeast Bank, Jamuna Bank, NCC Bank, BDBL and Bangladesh Commerce Bank, according to banking sources.
"The government wants to relieve the sick and closed garments industries of their liabilities under a special subsidy scheme," said a high official of the finance ministry.  Of the total liabilities of Tk 649.74 crore, Tk 458.57 is due to six state-owned banks and Tk191.17crore to 15 private commercial banks.
Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO MA Halim Chowdhury said: "Our department concerned is working on this matter. Now I would not comment on the matter." Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam said he was not aware of the matter.
Talking to The Daily Observer, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Rubana Huq said: "We have been talking about the issue for several years. We recently proposed that the government help those 133 sick garment industries."
"We expect that the government will help those sick and closed garments industries," she added.  
In October last year, the country's apparel exporters demanded a stimulus package from the Bangladesh Bank. The demands included loan rescheduling facility and compensation against the value of dollar on retained value, to enhance competitiveness of the sector in the global market and protect the interests of small and medium scale factories at home.




Rubana Huq after being elected as BGMEA president submitted a set of demands during a meeting with Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir on October 7 last year. The initiative appears working this time, the industry sources said.


