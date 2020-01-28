Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:22 AM
Editorial

A ray of hope on Rohingya repatriation

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020

According to a news report published in our newspaper last Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh has sent a letter to Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to start talks on Rohingya repatriation issue following the verdict of the International Court for Justice (ICJ) on January 23. The Foreign Ministry concerned said that they have requested Myanmar's Ministry concerned to start talks as soon as possible.

However, from the very beginning, since the manmade crisis had erupted in Myanmar, Bangladesh has been offering a negotiating space for Myanmar but with little result. Already the international community has indicated some possible solutions in order to resolve the humanitarian crisis.  Therefore, there is a high possibility to have a positive talk if Myanmar nods to hold a meeting. Furthermore, recently Marinne Hegan, the State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that they expect Myanmar to fully implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice. They have given the statement after the UN's top court ordered Myanmar to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingyas. This is indeed a positive sign.

Not to mention that we have seen two failed attempts to repatriate Rohingya refugees in 2019 where not a single Rohingya refugee had volunteered to return to their country of origin due to sceptic and unfavourable circumstances. However, now we are seeing a ray of hope after the verdict of ICJ.  Therefore, it is high time Myanmar actively participates to end the humanitarian crisis and ensured justice to all the ousted Rohingyas.





Moreover, the State councillor, Aung San Suu Kyi said to the media that Myanmar needs time to deliver justice on war crimes. She also stated that in order to provide the strongest protection for human rights, they need to reform the ways in which unsubstantiated narratives are relied upon by the UN and non-governmental organisations.

Finally, all these initiatives suggest a better outcome. It has been three years since the influx began and we are hosting over a million refugees. But again we should remain more diligent from our end about the repatriation process. Myanmar must take all the Rohingyas with citizenship and guaranteed security and safety. Not a single Refugee should be left in Bangladesh.  Lastly, pure sincerity is the key what Bangladesh and the rest of the world expect from Myanmar. 



