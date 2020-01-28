

A ray of hope on Rohingya repatriation



However, from the very beginning, since the manmade crisis had erupted in Myanmar, Bangladesh has been offering a negotiating space for Myanmar but with little result. Already the international community has indicated some possible solutions in order to resolve the humanitarian crisis. Therefore, there is a high possibility to have a positive talk if Myanmar nods to hold a meeting. Furthermore, recently Marinne Hegan, the State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that they expect Myanmar to fully implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice. They have given the statement after the UN's top court ordered Myanmar to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingyas. This is indeed a positive sign.



Not to mention that we have seen two failed attempts to repatriate Rohingya refugees in 2019 where not a single Rohingya refugee had volunteered to return to their country of origin due to sceptic and unfavourable circumstances. However, now we are seeing a ray of hope after the verdict of ICJ. Therefore, it is high time Myanmar actively participates to end the humanitarian crisis and ensured justice to all the ousted Rohingyas.











Moreover, the State councillor, Aung San Suu Kyi said to the media that Myanmar needs time to deliver justice on war crimes. She also stated that in order to provide the strongest protection for human rights, they need to reform the ways in which unsubstantiated narratives are relied upon by the UN and non-governmental organisations.



