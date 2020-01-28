Man stabbed dead at Sonargaon





The deceased was identified as Sagar, 30, son of Abdul Mannan, hailed from Kaliganj Upazila of Jhenidah. He was the assistant of a covered-van driver.

Local sources said the gang stabbed the van's driver and its assistant Sagar in front of an unattended police check-post in Ashariar Char area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway as they got off the vehicle responding to the call of nature, leaving Sagar dead on the spot.

Hearing their cry for help, locals rushed to the spot, but the miscreants fled the scene.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge of Sonargaon Police Station Md Sharif.































