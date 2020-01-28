Four killed in road mishaps





MEHERPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Gangni Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Jeba Khatun, 8, was the daughter of Usim Uddin, a resident of Khatun Ikuri Village in the upazila.

Eye witnesses said a motorcycle carrying Haque Shaheb of Chuadanga's Alamdanga Upazila, ran over the girl in the area when she was crossing the road, leaving her critically injured.

The bike rider rushed her to Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Bidi Das confirmed the matter.

Deceased's family, later, took the body from hospital.

The motorcyclist along with his vehicle is now under police custody.

GOPALGANJ: A person was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Molla, 38, son of Awal Molla of Ulpur Village in Sadar Upazlia. He was a fish trader.

Local sources said a fish-laden pickup van fell into a road side ditch after losing control over its steering in Biswambardi area under Diganagar Union in the upazila at dawn, leaving Nasir dead on the spot and three others injured.

Later, Bhanga Fire Service, with the help of the locals, rescued the injured and rushed them to Bhanga Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Highway Police Station (PS) Md Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the deceased's body was handed over to his family.

NARSINGDI: A motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Rafique Mia, 32, was the son of Sahabuddin, a resident of Noanagar Village in the upazila.

Eye witnesses said a bus of 'Haor Express' smashed a motorcycle, carrying Rafique and Mukul Mia, in Konapara area on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj Highway at around 8am, leaving the Rafique dead on the spot and the other critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Police, later, recovered the body from the scene.

The deceased's wife filed a case with Monohardi PS in this connection, said its OC Md Moniruzzaman.

RAJSHSHI: A man was killed and another injured as a three-wheeler vehicle, locally known as 'Nasiman', overturned after losing control over its steering in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 48, son of late Yasin Ali, was the resident of Mandoil Village under Rishikul Union in the upazila.

The injured is identified as the driver of that vehicle Lalon, son of late Najibur Rahman of the same area.

Local sources said a fish-laden 'Nasiman' overturned as its driver lost control over the steering in Rajabari Vijayanagar Village on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Road of the upazila at around 8am, leaving Shariful dead on the spot and Najibur injured.

The injured was rushed to Godagari Upazila Heath Complex.

Sub-Inspector of Premtali PS Jannat Jaman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.



































