Bangabandhu’s mural set at BL College

KHULNA, Jan 27: State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian set Bangabandhu's mural on Government BL College premises here on Sunday afternoon to mark the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."All people should know about life and works of Bangabandhu to materialise his dream for building "Sonar Bangla" (golden Bangladesh),Said Begum Sufian while laying the foundation stone as chief guest.She said the name of Bangabandhu could not be erased from people's mind till Bangladesh exists.She said all people irrespective of political affiliation must follow the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he liberated the country for all.The government is working to educate all students in adequate education, she said, adding that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took initiative for free textbooks' distribution among the students from class one to five.She also said those who are trying to patronise drugs, terrorism and militancy, they will be suppressed.Chaired by Principal of Government BL College Prof Alamgir Hossain, the inaugural meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Principal Prof Sharif Atiquzzman, General Secretary of College Teachers' Council Prof Md. Hafizur Rahman and Freedom Fighter Md. Nur Islam.Later, the state minister inaugurated a three-day book fair on the college premises.