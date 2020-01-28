Ecnec Project Approval By PM





Hearing the news, joyful rallies were brought out in different districts of the country including Feni, Kishoreganj and Barishal.

FENI: A joyful rally was brought out in the town on Sunday morning marking PM Sheikh Hasina's approval of the project for establishing 329 technical schools and colleges at upazila level in the country.

The rally led by Feni Technical School and College Principal Engineer Abdul Jabbar was brought out from the college premises, and it ended on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office premises.

Later, various institutes including Feni Computer Institute under the leadership of its Principal Md Rakib Ullah, Feni Polytechnic Institute under Principal Mostafizur Rahman and teachers and employees of ICST under leadership of its Principal Arif Al Mahmud expressed their gratitude towards PM and the Minister of Education through DC Md Wahiduzzaman at his office.

It is to be noted that a total of Tk 20,525.69 crore has been allocated for the establishment of 329 technical school and colleges at upazila level in the country in the next five years. Following the project, a total of 3,55,320 students of 1,080 institutes will be privileged with technical education.

A total of 24,017 teachers will be recruited in 329 institutes and to flourish girls' education in the country, 200-seated girl hostel will be established in each upazila under the government project.

KISHOREGANJ: A joyful rally was brought out in the town on Sunday as PM Sheikh Hasina approved the project of establishing 329 technical schools and colleges at upazila level in the country on ECNEC Board Meeting.

Teachers and employees of Kishoreganj Polytechnic Institute brought out the rally, which paraded the main roads in front of Old Stadium area and ended at Collectorate Bhavan in the town.

DC Md Sarwar Murshed Chowhdury attended the programme as chief guest.

Additional DC (Education and ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, Acting Principal of Kishoreganj Polytechnic Institute AHM Auyb Ali, Technical School and College Principal AKM Rafiqul Islam, Chief Instructor (Electrical) Engineer Md Moslah Uddin, Instructor and Head of Department Engineer Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Shaifq, Abdul Awal and Md Monirul Islam Rumon, among others, were also present at that time.



















