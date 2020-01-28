One jailed for attacking law enforcers





Convict Md Riaz, 38, is the son of Aksan Hawlader of Sehangal Village in Nesarabad Upazila of the district.

Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun, also the mobile court executive magistrate, delivered the judgment.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Foni Bhushan Pal said law enforcers recovered about 4,000 metres of fishing net during the operation in the Sandhya River in the morning.

In the afternoon, fishermen threw brick chips on a trawler carrying the team when they conducted another drive on the riverbank, leaving two fisheries officers and a river police injured, he added.

Later, river police detained Riaz in this connection.

































KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 27: A mobile court on Friday afternoon sentenced a fisherman to one-month jail for attacking law enforcers during a combing operation in Kawkhali Upazila the district.Convict Md Riaz, 38, is the son of Aksan Hawlader of Sehangal Village in Nesarabad Upazila of the district.Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun, also the mobile court executive magistrate, delivered the judgment.Upazila Fisheries Officer Foni Bhushan Pal said law enforcers recovered about 4,000 metres of fishing net during the operation in the Sandhya River in the morning.In the afternoon, fishermen threw brick chips on a trawler carrying the team when they conducted another drive on the riverbank, leaving two fisheries officers and a river police injured, he added.Later, river police detained Riaz in this connection.