Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:22 AM
Home Countryside

Mongla Port gets new chairman

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Mongla Port gets new chairman

Mongla Port gets new chairman

KHULNA, Jan 27: Rear Admiral Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad took the charge of the Mongla Port in the district as Chairman on Sunday. He replaced previous chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Muzammel Hoque, said a press release issued by the Mongla Port Authority.
Rear Admiral Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad was born on April 30 in 1967 in Kumarkhali Upazila of Kushtia. He is the son of Sheikh Osman Goni and Khadeza Begum.
Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad had worked as Director of Naval Administrative Authority Dhaka and Director of various departments at Naval Headquarters, as well as captain of different ships, the press release added. He joined Bangladesh Navy on January of 1985 and was commissioned in executive brunch on July 1, 1987. He is an alumnus of Pabna Cadet College. He completed his international sub-lieutenant course in Britania Royal Naval College of United Kingdom and finished his initial staff course from Royal Naval College in London.
He went to Army Language School in Istanbul of Turkey for Turkish Language course and also did gunnery specialisation course from Naval Training Centre in Istanbul.
Rear Admiral Azad received numerous commendations for his outstanding performance and professional excellence in the Navy. He was awarded with the 'Nou Gaurab Padak' in recognition of his professional excellence and distinguished service in Bangladesh Navy.
He also served as Director of the Legal and Media Wing of Rapid Action Battalion and Contingent Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Bancon-4.


