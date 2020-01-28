Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Jan 27: Two cows were burnt to death in a fire incident on Saturday in Khondokar Malanchi Village at Bagatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Another cow and owner of the cows received burn injuries that originated from the kitchen in the morning.

The wounded owner is Ramzan Ali, son of late Abdul Hamid of the village. Ramzan was injured as he tried to save his cows.

Locals said the fire broke out from a kitchen oven. It made its quick spread to the cowshed and a room storing fire woods. Three rooms were destroyed.

Neighbors came forward to control the fire. Later a team of fire-fighters from Doyarampur reached the spot to extinguish it.

Injured Ramzan Ali is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.













