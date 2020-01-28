Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Call to ensure nutrition for all

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 27: A district orientation workshop with district nutrition coordination committee (DNCC) was held at Radhakrishnapur, an outskirt of the district town on Monday with a call to ensure nutrition for all.
Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented here by RDRS Bangladesh and ICCO Cooperation with the financial support of European Union arranged the workshop.
The objectives of the workshop were to create understanding on the importance of DNCC to reach nutrition goals at district level among district nutrition stakeholders, explain nutrition, nutrition priorities, strategies and result framework for nutrition governance at the district level.
To discuss the importance of nutrition governance and multi-partnership collaboration and management and create vision on nutrition and nutrition governance by 2025 were the other objectives of the workshop, sources said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) and also chairperson of DNCC Abdul Matin presided over the workshop while Diane Bosch, nutrition adviser of Weghiening University, Netherlands facilitated the function and nutrition governance adviser of SONGO project Taufiqul Islam was the co-facilitator at the event.




The participants in five groups wrote down their suggestions and then presented it how to promote the nutrition condition in the district gradually and what will be the nutrition status here by 2025 side by side with discussing the problem identification exercise elaborately.


