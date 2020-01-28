Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing





Sudden cold wave has confined them to their homes, causing untold sufferings in their living.

Field sources said, thousands of fisherman families are suffering from uncertainty over their living. The sudden foul weather has stopped their activities. The poorer fisherman families are bearing the most brunt.

The sea is not fishable due to fog, fishermen sources said. Many warehouse owners and fishermen are passing idle time.

"We can't go to sea for the cold weather," said a fisherman Emdad.

Fisherman Alamgir said, "In the previous years, adequate fish were netted at this time, but this year fishes are almost missing."

"We are urging the government to help us so that we can pass this hard time," he also said.

Fishermen along Baleswar and Bishkhali rivers are refraining from fishing. They are passing inhuman life.

Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Joyanta Kumar Opu said, "During this winter, we have no allocation for the fishermen. But, still we will try something for them."

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Jahangir Alam said, "We have received 36,900 pieces of winter blankets. After keeping 20 per cent for the upazila parishad, we have distributed the rest to the poor people."

















