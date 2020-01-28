Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:21 AM
Cold-related diseases affect 4,110 people in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Various cold-related diseases affected 4110 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Monday.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 644 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).
Another 1,891 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,275 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.
Fifty-seven deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 26 due to cold-related diseases.    -UNB



