Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:21 AM
7 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Seven new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8 am on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
In its regular update, the DGHS noted that 14 patients are being treated for dengue in Dhaka.
Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. Earlier this month, the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths last year.
Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.    -UNB


