SYLHET, Jan 27: A mild tremor jolted different parts of the division on Monday morning.

The earthquake, measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, was felt at 1:11pm which lasted for few seconds, said Senior Observer Lutfar Rahman of Sylhet Meteorological Department.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the bordering area of Gowainghat upazila.

However, no casualty was reported.