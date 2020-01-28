Unidentified body, skeleton recovered in Savar

Police recovered an unidentified body of a young man and a human skeleton from separate areas here on Monday morning.

AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar Police Station, said locals spotted a skeleton in a water body near Daleswari River in Harindhara area in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the skeleton, the OC said, adding that they suspect the body was dumped in the water body around two months ago.

Meanwhile, police also recovered the unidentified body of a young man from a house in Rajasan area.

The body and skeleton were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy and forensic test.






