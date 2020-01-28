‘999’ call saves Chattorram girl from rape





The victim called at 2:56am and said that she had been held captive in a house at Kathgora of Patenga by some miscreants who tricked her with promises of providing a job.

Duty Officer of Patenga Police Station spoke with the victim while Sub-Inspector Sumon rushed to the spot with a team and raided the house.

The 17-year-old victim was rescued and four people, including a woman, were arrested from the spot, according to a press release issued by the national emergency service.

SI Sumon said the victim was looking for a job when the female detainee took her to the house with promise of employment. -UNB























A girl was saved from rape attempt in Chattogram after she called national emergency service 999 to seek help from police on early Monday.The victim called at 2:56am and said that she had been held captive in a house at Kathgora of Patenga by some miscreants who tricked her with promises of providing a job.Duty Officer of Patenga Police Station spoke with the victim while Sub-Inspector Sumon rushed to the spot with a team and raided the house.The 17-year-old victim was rescued and four people, including a woman, were arrested from the spot, according to a press release issued by the national emergency service.SI Sumon said the victim was looking for a job when the female detainee took her to the house with promise of employment. -UNB