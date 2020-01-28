PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall





President of DU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Sonjit Chandra Das along with hall union vice-president Utpal Biswas, general secretary Kajol Das and assistant general secretary Atnu Barman went to Ganobhaban and invited the Prime Minister.

"As Jagannath Hall always hosts one of the biggest Saraswati Puja celebrations in the subcontinent, we've invited the Prime Minister to attend the programme. We gave her an invitation card," Sonjit said, adding that she enquired about preparations for the event.

This year a total of 70 puja mandaps will be set up on the hall premises to celebrate Saraswati Puja. -UNB



















