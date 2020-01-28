Video
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020
VC backed panel sweeps JUTA polls

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
JU Correspondent

The VC backed teachers' panel swept in Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association (JUTA) election 9 posts out of 15 posts hauled including President, Vice President and Treasurer on Monday.
The poll was started 9.00am and continued till 2.00 pm at the university club on the university campus.
Prof A A Mamun elected president from the VC baked panel where Prof Mohammad Amzad Hossain elected as secretary from the anti-VC panel.
VC backed teacher Prof Syed Hafizur Rahman and anti-VC backed teacher Associate Prof Borhan Uddin was elected Vice-President and Joint Secretary respectively.
Besides, Prof Motahar Hossain was elected treasurer from the VC panel and other 6 member posts out of 10 hauled VC backed teachers.
Prof Ahmed Reza of English, Ismat Ara of Zoology, Prof Bashir Ahmed of Government and politics, Fokhrul Islam of Pharmacy, Mahfuza Khatun of Finance and Banking, Hussain Mohammad Sayem of Geological Sciences was elected from the VC panel, and Associate Prof Umme Sayka of Geography and Environment, Prof Monwar Hossain Tuhin of Zoology, Prof Mahbub Kabir of Chemistry, and Associate Prof Husne Ara of History was elected from the anti-VC panel as member.


