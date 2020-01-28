Five held over Gopibagh clash remanded





Shah Iftekher Ahmed, deputy commissioner (Wari division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Police arrested them after a case was filed in this regard on Sunday night.

The arrestees -- Sohel, Tuhin, Faruk, Billal and Munna -- were named accused in the first information report (FIR) of the case filed by a ward-level Awami League leader Maksud Ahmed.

Supporters of Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation, clashed with the Awami League activists campaigning for two councillor candidates during an election rally on Sunday. The clashes left a number of people injured. Both the Awami League and the BNP blamed each other for the incident.

Local Awami League leader Maksud Ahmed filed a case with Wari Police Station over the incident.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activist Abdur Rahim, injured in the clash, went to the police station but police refused to record his case, alleged BNP leader Abdus Salam.

No-one from the BNP approached him seeking to file a case, said duty officer Harun-Or-Rashid. He could not say whether his superiors were contacted by the party.









Masudul Haque, a spokesman for Returning Officer Abdul Baten, said Wari Police Station OC Azizur Rahman had been asked to investigate the incident and report.

The Awami League named 50 people as accused in the case.

Our court correspondent reported that the arrested BNP activists were placed on a one-day remand on Monday.

