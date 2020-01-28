No level playing field in polls, BNP team tells CEC





"Ruling party candidates are campaigning by setting up camps on footpaths, roads and by putting up posters and banners across the city violating the electoral code of conduct," BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters after holding a meeting with the CEC at Nirbachan Bhaban in city's Agargaon area.

Amir Khasru said the ruling party lawmakers and ministers are taking part in the campaigns of their candidates by violating the electoral code of conduct.

"Awami League activists are attacking our candidates but no action is being taken against them, rather our party men are facing cases. There is no security for our candidates," he added.

"AL supporters and activists are removing our candidates' election materials like posters and banners," he said.

He criticised the activities of the executive magistrates who were deployed to monitor the violation of the electoral code of conduct. Their activities are not visible, he added.

"Our candidates are abiding by the electoral code of conduct fully while Awami League men are violating the code of conduct," Amir Khasru alleged.

He blasted the Election Commission for allowing some observer groups who will work in favour of the ruling party. After the election, they will say that voting was held in a free and fair manner, Khasru added.

































