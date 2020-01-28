Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 January, 2020, 9:21 AM
Home Back Page

Two to die for killing child after rape  

Published : Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi, Jan 27: A tribunal has sentenced two persons to death over the killing of a 10-year-old child after rape in Shah Makhdum Upazila in 2013.
A tribunal judge, Mansur Alam, also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 in his verdict on Monday.
Mohammad Syedur, son of Banu Mondol, and Rana, son of Hasen, were convicted of killing Swapna Khatun Belly after raping her. The convicts were present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict.
Syedur and his accomplice Rana abducted Swapna on Aug 23, 2013, according to the case dossier.
Later, after raping her, the assailants killed her and left her body in a mango forest.  
Her father Abu Bakkar Siddique subsequently started a rape and murder case with the local police station in connection with the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution
65 platoons BGB to be deployed for city polls
EC should probe Sunday's clash: Quader
New wards to get facilities of modern city, pledges Taposh
Five held over Gopibagh clash remanded
No level playing field in polls, BNP team tells CEC
Two to die for killing child after rape  
BCL group calls blockade at CU


Latest News
ACC sues 3 Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank officials
129 magistrates deployed for polls duty
Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in Afghanistan
Civic amenities to be available at doorstep: Taposh
Divided by hatred, united by poetry
PM invited to join Saraswati Puja at Jagannath Hall
Project taken for ‘urban redevelopment’ of Old Dhaka: Minister
DITF extended by four days
HC issues rules against Trust One Hospital
Govt considering abolishment of grouping system in SSC
Most Read News
Angelo Mathews determined to play in all three formats
PM orders proper renovation of shabby rail bridges
China virus deaths rise to 80
Obituary
13 Rohingya women rescued in Dhaka
Bangladeshis to be brought back from China
Bangladeshi barred from entering India
British envoy discusses poll issues with Ishraque
Ishraq’s rally comes under attack
Medical team sent to Bhomra to check coronavirus suspects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft