Two to die for killing child after rape  





A tribunal judge, Mansur Alam, also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 in his verdict on Monday.

Mohammad Syedur, son of Banu Mondol, and Rana, son of Hasen, were convicted of killing Swapna Khatun Belly after raping her. The convicts were present in the court during the pronouncement of the verdict.

Syedur and his accomplice Rana abducted Swapna on Aug 23, 2013, according to the case dossier.

Later, after raping her, the assailants killed her and left her body in a mango forest.

Her father Abu Bakkar Siddique subsequently started a rape and murder case with the local police station in connection with the incident.





























